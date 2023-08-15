Berom youths demand ban on open grazing in Plateau as herders reportedly kill teachers

The Berom Youths Moulders Association (BYM) has called on the government to declare Fulani militias as terrorists following an alleged bandit attack on BECO comprehensive school located in Kwi community of Riyom local government area, Plateau State, that led to the killing of two teachers who are a newlywed couple. In a report by the Punch paper, an eyewitness disclosed that the unscrupulous elements opened fire on the teachers after the staff asked them to vacate the school environment with their cattle.

While confirming the incident in a statement, The National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youths Moulders Association, Rwang Tengwong, said, “The Berom Youths Moulders Association-BYM is, again, saddened over the invasion of BECO Comprehensive School Kwi, where two staff, Mr. and Mrs. Rwang Danladi, were reportedly shot dead and one, Mr. Dalyop Emmanuel Ibrahim, the Vice Principal of the School, was seriously injured by some known Fulani armed men alongside suspected Bandits elements at about 3:00pm on Monday, August 14th, 2023.”

The Berom Youth Moulder Association, BYM, under the leadership of Solomon Dalyop Mwantiri, Esq., notes with concern how these Terrorists from Fass and Mahanga now move freely with arms and graze on farmlands, intimidating locals in nearby Communities. Fass and Mahanga, as well as Guava, have become enclaves of terrorists, who carry out all sorts of coordinated attacks on villages and Communities in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bokkos, Mangu, Jos South, and even beyond the state.”

“We therefore call on the government to ban open grazing in Plateau State since grazing has become a ploy to continue unleashing havoc on human lives and property.”

Furthermore, the statement reads, “We also call on security operatives to, as a matter of urgency, raid the aforementioned settlement formed by way of forceful occupation after uprooting the aboriginals therefrom. This is necessary in order to get rid of both the terrorist and criminal elements that have firmly defied law and order.”

“BYM calls on the government to declare Fulani Militias as terrorists so as to be treated as such.”

