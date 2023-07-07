Berlusconi’s Will Leaves €100 Million to Tycoon’s Last Girlfriend

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who passed away last month at the age of 86, left a significant portion of his fortune to his partner Marta Fascina. According to his recently revealed will, Berlusconi bequeathed €100 million ($109 million) to Fascina, showcasing the strong bond they had developed in the later stages of his life.

The details of Berlusconi’s will shed light on his plans for his business empire as well. The document, seen by Bloomberg, indicates his intention to transfer a substantial part of his business holdings to his oldest heirs. This suggests a strategic approach to ensuring the continuity and management of his entrepreneurial legacy.

Aside from the generous sum left to Fascina, Berlusconi also allocated €100 million to his brother Paolo. Furthermore, he included a €30 million inheritance for Marcello Dell’Utri, a close associate who had faced a conviction for his alleged connections with organized crime.

Fascina, a member of Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, had been in a relationship with the former prime minister for approximately three years. She stood by his side throughout his final months, demonstrating her unwavering support. Although she generally prefers to maintain a low profile and avoid media attention, Fascina is expected to play a significant role in shaping the future of the Forza Italia party, which faces a transformative phase following the passing of its founder.

It’s worth noting that Berlusconi and Fascina never officially married. However, in 2022, they celebrated their union with a non-religious, unofficial ceremony to commemorate their commitment to each other. In his last will and testament, Berlusconi expressed his gratitude and sent messages of love to his heirs, emphasizing the deep affection he held for them.

The distribution of Berlusconi’s wealth and the provisions made in his will offer insights into the personal relationships he valued and his strategic plans for his business empire. As the beneficiaries navigate the future with their newfound legacies, they will undoubtedly carry the influence and memories of the late prime minister with them.

This was made public by Bloomberg

