Benue State: Governor Alia, APC, INEC, Beg Election Tribunal For More Time To Defend Petition

According to Daily Post, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Hyacinth Alia, the Governor of Benue State and his Deputy, Sam Odeh, have asked the election tribunal to give them more time to defend petition challenging the final results of the March election.

It was reported that Titus Uba, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had dragged them to court over the controversy surrounding Governor Alia’s Deputy, Odeh’s Form EC-9.

The PDP are alleging that Alia’s deputy obtained the form from the electoral body, allegedly sined, filled and submitted it to the INEC, saying that the said Form EC-9 was sworn to before an Abuja Federal High Court. PDP and Uba said that they have their counsel, Samuel Irabor written to the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking to verify the authenticity of the Form EC-9 of the INEC.

According to their statement, in response to the said letter, the office of the Chief Registrar in a letter dated 9th January 2023 stated that “There is no Court Seal at the stated file, there is no Revenue Receipt Number on the document and the name of the Commissioner for Oath did not appear on the document. Therefore, the affected document was not sworn in the court.”

Source: Daily Post.

Cris (

)