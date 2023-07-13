Benue State Government Recovers 30 Vehicles from Former Governor Ortom and Associates

In a recent move to reclaim assets from officials of the previous administration, the Benue State Government has successfully retrieved over 30 vehicles and Hilux vans from former Governor Samuel Ortom and his associates. This effort is part of the asset recovery initiative established by Governor Hyacinth Alia, aimed at identifying and reclaiming both movable and immovable assets that belong to the state.

Governor Alia appointed a committee, chaired by Hingah Biem, to conduct a comprehensive assessment of all government assets, including lands, vehicles, houses, furniture, and machinery. The committee was tasked with initiating the recovery process of these assets. Acting on the directive issued by Governor Alia in June 2023, the committee executed its mission on July 11, 2023.

The committee targeted an automobile workshop located along the Makurdi-Otukpo road, where they confiscated the vehicles. This operation was carried out meticulously, and the committee ensured that due process was followed throughout the asset recovery procedure. After the vehicles were seized, Biem addressed the media, affirming that additional locations had been identified, indicating that the recovery process is still ongoing.

However, these actions have sparked a response from former Governor Samuel Ortom. Through his media aide, Terver Akase, Ortom accused the Alia administration of persecution. He claimed that previous governors and their appointees were permitted to purchase their official vehicles for personal use after leaving office, implying that he and his associates are being unjustly targeted.

The asset recovery initiative launched by Governor Alia aims to ensure accountability and prevent the misappropriation of public funds. By reclaiming these vehicles and other assets, the government seeks to restore the state’s resources and promote transparency in governance. While the process continues, it remains to be seen how many more assets will be recovered and what further actions will be taken to address any potential discrepancies.

The Benue State Government’s commitment to asset recovery sends a strong message that public officials must be held accountable for their actions. It serves as a reminder that those entrusted with the responsibility of governing must act in the best interest of the people and utilize public resources judiciously. The ongoing efforts to reclaim assets demonstrate the government’s determination to instill transparency, credibility, and responsible governance in Benue State.

