NEWS

Benue Residents React Moment Governor Samuel Ortom Said ” I Support Peter Obi “

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 mins ago
0 311 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video currently circulating online has captured the moment, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom boldly said he supports the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi for president of the federal republic of Nigeria

Peter obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed were in the state for visitation on Thursday to meet with workers and traders to further explain their plans to them

At the event, the Benue state governor, who has never hidden his love for the former governor of Anambra state, was also present

During the event, Samuel Ortom was allowed to speak and he openly declared his support for the labor party presidential aspirant and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed

As soon as he said he supports their candidacy, the crowd in the hall went haywire.

In the viral video that was shared online, many of them could be seen chanting the name of the labor party presidential aspirant

They could be seen chanting “OBi’ ‘obi’ with so much excitement and at a point they were uncontrollable

Kindly check out some pictures extracted from the video below which captured the moment

Photo of the mammoth Crowd chanting Peter obi’s name

It is no longer news that Peter Obi has completed his mega rally in all the states and according to his media team, he is currently ongoing a revisitation to some of those states he had gone before

Recently, he revisited Lagos, Enugu, Anmabra, and Imo

Kindly click on the link to the video below to watch the moment

What are your thoughts on this article?

Bodeblogs (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 mins ago
0 311 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Will Respect Rule Of Law If Elected – Obi

28 mins ago

We Just Saved Two NEPA Men From A Mob When They Came To Cut Light – Shehu Sani

32 mins ago

Geopolitical Zones Where Obi May Struggle To Get Votes Based On Projection By Anap Poll

35 mins ago

Osinbajo’s Mother’s 90th Birthday Thanksgiving Attended By Dangote, Sanwo-Olu, Others- PHOTOS

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button