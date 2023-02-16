Benue Residents React Moment Governor Samuel Ortom Said ” I Support Peter Obi “

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video currently circulating online has captured the moment, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom boldly said he supports the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi for president of the federal republic of Nigeria

Peter obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed were in the state for visitation on Thursday to meet with workers and traders to further explain their plans to them

At the event, the Benue state governor, who has never hidden his love for the former governor of Anambra state, was also present

During the event, Samuel Ortom was allowed to speak and he openly declared his support for the labor party presidential aspirant and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed

As soon as he said he supports their candidacy, the crowd in the hall went haywire.

In the viral video that was shared online, many of them could be seen chanting the name of the labor party presidential aspirant

They could be seen chanting “OBi’ ‘obi’ with so much excitement and at a point they were uncontrollable

It is no longer news that Peter Obi has completed his mega rally in all the states and according to his media team, he is currently ongoing a revisitation to some of those states he had gone before

Recently, he revisited Lagos, Enugu, Anmabra, and Imo

Gov of BENUE state Samuel Ortom endorses Peter Obi, jungle dn d mature #TinubuInOyo benin caramel state of emergency Anap imo state burna boy akpabio Arthur Eze harmattan pic.twitter.com/RsfgoDPmeg — PeterObi FirstSon (@chigozie1299) February 16, 2023

