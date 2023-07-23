Benue: PDP chides Gov. Alia for attending Appeal Court president son’s memorial service

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chided Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue for attending the remembrance mass of the son of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, the president of the Appeal Court, in Jos.

The PDP registered its displeasure in a statement by the state publicity secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, on Sunday in Makurdi.

The party said it gathered that the governor graced the late Paeke Shepnaan’s remembrance while it is currently challenging his victory at the tribunal.

“PDP in Benue views this with deep suspicion for the very fact that the governor is having his election challenged by our great party before the Benue State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Makurdi.

“PDP is aware that the president of the Court of Appeal appoints the judges who sit on the various election petition tribunals.

“The party has no reason to doubt the integrity of the president and those judges; the same cannot be said of Alia,” Mr Iortyom said.

He warned the governor against acts that might tamper with the course of justice at the tribunal.

He reiterated that any attempt by the governor to tamper with justice at the tribunal would be stoutly resisted through every lawful means available to the party.

PDP governorship candidate Titus Uba is challenging Mr Alia’s victory at the tribunal.

