Benue PDP Assembly Caucus Pays Ortom Solidarity Visit

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Caucus in the Benue State House of Assembly this morning paid a solidarity visit to the immediate past Governor of the state, Chief Samuel Ortom, following yesterday’s impoundment of his vehicles by the Assets Recovery Committee of the present administration.

Speaking on behalf of all the members during the visit, leader of the Caucus and member representing Adoka-Ugboju State Constituency, Hon Michael Audu condemned the action of the Alia administration, describing it as unwarranted persecution of the former Governor.

Hon Audu stated that the assault on Chief Ortom was unacceptable, illegal and should be condemned by all people of good conscience.

“Your Excellency, we are here to reaffirm our loyalty to you as our leader. Any attack on you is an attack on all of us PDP members in the State Assembly, and we will not fold our arms to watch this impunity continue”, he stated.

The PDP Caucus urged Governor Hyacinth Alia to restrain his team from further harassment of the former Governor and allow the matter to be decided by the courts.

Responding, Chief Ortom appreciated the PDP Assembly Caucus for the solidarity and encouraged them to sustain the spirit of oneness and their commitment to the PDP.

He pointed out that he was not the first Governor to leave office with vehicles allocated to him after the State Executive Council had given approval for him to do so.

Chief Ortom said he was being persecuted unfairly but he would not hold grudges against his tormentors as he has chosen to leave them with their conscience.

