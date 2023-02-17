This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Benue PDP Acknowledges court Order Restraining Party From Suspending Gov Ortom

The Benue State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it has received the order of the court restraining the party from suspending Governor Samuel Ortom.

The state’s PDP publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, made this known in a statement he signed.

The statement reads below.

“Benue State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) acknowledges receipt of an order of interim injunction granted by a Makurdi High Court restraining the party from suspending Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Samuel Ortom, from its membership.

“The restraining order of the court granted sequel to a motion brought before it by Barr. Sebastian Hon, SAN, was served on the party at its State Secretariat in Makurdi yesterday.

“In line with administrative procedure, we have since forwarded the order so served on us to higher quarters at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja for appropriate action.

“PDP in Benue acknowledges the right of Governor Ortom to seek legal protection as permitted him under law, and we reiterate our appeal to the party’s national leadership to reconcile all aggrieved members heading into the February 25th and March 11th, 2023 elections.

“Our great party in Benue maintains faith in the leadership of Governor Ortom and urges its members to work with utmost loyalty and dedication towards winning victory for the party’s candidates at the coming elections.”

Content created and supplied by: benuemediaoffice (via 50minds

News )

#Benue #PDP #Acknowledges #court #Order #Restraining #Party #Suspending #Gov #OrtomBenue PDP Acknowledges court Order Restraining Party From Suspending Gov Ortom Publish on 2023-02-17 15:23:04