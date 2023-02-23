Benue North West Senatorial Tussle: Between Gov Ortom, Titus Zam, And Mark Gbillah

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the key races to look forward to in the February 25 2023 senatorial elections in the country is the Benue North West Senatorial contest that pitches Governor Samuel Ortom of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against Titus Tartenger Zam of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mark Gbillah Terseer of the Labour Party (LP) and 6 others.

The race is interesting for a variety of reasons. Governor Samuel Ortom, the leader of the G-5 Governors is on the ballot to retest his acceptance in the 7 local government areas that constitute the senatorial zone. Though, a man, who has never failed the popularity test before, the stakes today are higher and trickier.

Ordinarily, the contest should have been an easy victory for Gov. Ortom given his high rating on the issues that will shape its outcome, however, the influence of serious external factors, lack of unity in his party, the PDP, and the deleterious consequences of unbridled partisanship makes the race an interesting one, difficult to determine.

Since 31st December 2017, when armed Fulani herdsmen militia launched coordinated attacks on Benue communities, killing 78 innocent people, most of them in their homes, the issue of killings by armed Fulani herdsmen and the different reactions by different people has become a major issue in the determination of political decisions in the state.

The people, in whose hands lies the power to elect or reject a candidate are interested in knowing the role each person played during their darkest hours, and the role they are playing today. They interrogate each person, and the result of their interrogation comes in the vote they cast during elections.

Understandably, the Benue people outrightly reject people seen as supporting or collaborating with herdsmen in their attacks against them.

As governor of the state, Dr. Samuel Ioraenyi Ortom has demonstrated leadership, capacity, and commitment to the protection of the lives and properties of the people of the state. He has refused to buckle down on his public statements and condemnation of the genocidal activities of the armed Fulani herdsmen, and the support they get from their kinsmen in the Presidency.

This position, taken at the risk to his life has made him many powerful enemies, among the Fulani elites. The recent viral video made by the deposed emir of Kano, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi accusing Ortom of responsibility for the Akwanaja killings and the petition written by him and 51 other Fulani personalities to the Presidency on the same issue speaks to the relationship between him and the Fulani elites, some of who are sponsors and apologists of the perpetrators of the violence against the Benue people.

Expectedly, the governor’s vocal stand and position on the attack of Fulani herdsmen in Benue people resonates among the Benue people with traditional rulers, Christians, community, and youth leaders all behind him.

The governor’s strongest rival is Titus Tartenger Zam, his former aide, and an acolyte of the minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume.

Zam, a former Chairman of Gwer West Local Government Council is the obvious choice of the Fulani elites and the bellicose Myetti Allah, whose greatest desire is to silence Samuel Ortom politically. They are comfortable with Zam, who had on several occasions risen to their defence, taking the same position with them on the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017.

Though he knows that distancing himself from the obvious pains and sufferings of his people could hurt him politically, his confidence seems bolstered with the expected support from Fulani elites, the huge resources from Abuja and Bourdillon, and the backing of the very influential George Akume.

While on the surface, the race looks like a straight one between Governor Samuel Ortom and Titus Zam, the third part of the tripod, Mark Gbillah is a major force and could be a decider at the end. Incidentally, the three of them were all members of the same APC family before going different ways at different points.

Rt. Hon. Gbillah, an articulate two-term member of the Federal House of Representatives for Gwer/Gwer West Federal constituency is the unlikely beneficiary of the internal wrangling in the PDP, with Governor Ortom, and the national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu singing different songs.

Several influential people, who were unhappy with the conduct of the primaries in the PDP, and the role allegedly played by Governor Ortom during the primaries pledged allegiance to Senator Ayu. This group of politicians, most of them from Jemgbah are said to have withdrawn support for Governor Ortom’s senatorial ambition and are instead rooting for Mark Gbillah, who enjoys the backing of Senator Ayu.

As things stand today, though the odds favour Governor Ortom, the fight would be fierce. While the support base of the APC remains fairly stable, that of the PDP looks divided with the entry of Mark Gbillah into the race. The saving grace, however, for Samuel Ortom is that the majority of the Benue people truly appreciate his dogged fight on their behalf, and would not support a candidate of Myetti Allah in his place.

Electing him to the Senate, where he would continue to speak for them is the least the people of Benue Northwest senatorial district can do for him. If the people turn out massively to vote, then, Samuel Ortom would be on his way to the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

