Benue INEC Takes Delivery Of Sensitive Materials From CBN

Ahead of Saturday, February 25th Presidential and national Assembly elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Benue state office has taken delivery of Sensitive Materials from the Benue branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Briefing newsmen shortly after taking delivery of the election materials at the CBN branch office on Wednesday in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Samuel Egwu said that the commission has taken stock and full complement of the ballot papers for the presidential, Senate and House of Representatives elections.

Prof. Egwu further stated that already, he has signed all the relevant papers that accompanied the sensitive materials which have been in the custody of the CBN thereby making the official handover.

He said that the materials were handed over publicly in order to showcase the transparency of the commission and called on the various political parties to corporate with the commission to ensure a smooth exercise.

According to him, “In every stage of preparation for the elections, political parties are the pillars (I call them the foundation of democracy) and if you do not play your role properly in terms of watching the processes, monitoring what INEC is doing and beyond that, mobilizing voters and sensitizing them, then, we can not have credible elections”. Egwu said.

He also disclosed that already, “As I am talking to you, we have started moving the BVAS to the local government and our ambition is that at the end of today (Wednesday), BVAS should have all moved to the 23 LGAs in Benue.

The Electoral boss informed that the commission has rounded up preparation to move the ballot papers and the result sheets to the 23 LGAs as well as moving INEC personnel, polling unit officials by Friday to the various Council’s wards for the onward distribution to the 5102 polling units across the state.

He expressed confidence that the elections will hold as scheduled as all arrangements have been put in place adding, that “INEC have reached agreement with the CBN to take care of ad-hoc staff across the country to the amount of money it needs for the conduct of the elections and we have reached agreement with NATO, Road Transport Workers Union and Petroleum Marketers so, as I am talking to you, I am confident that fueling our tional vehicles will not be one of the challenges in this elections that will be conducting on Saturday”. Prof. Egwu added.

In confirmation, Branch Controller, CBN in Benue state, Mr. John Itaha explained, “I want to confirm that materials for the Saturday elections have been with us for some weeks now and we have officially handed over to the INEC today and he has signed all our documents and so, from now onwards, the job is now on its own on how to distribute the materials to the various local government areas down to the wards level for the Saturday elections”. Itaha said.

On their part, state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), Hon. Isaac Mfo and State Organizing Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. James Ornguga all expressed satisfaction at the level of transparency by the Electoral body in the state so far and sued for its sustainability.

The materials were handed over in the presence of the various political parties, INEC management team, election observers and newsmen as they were also allowed to inspect the materials.

