Benue Guber 2023: Uba Floors Alia, 14 Others In Online Poll

By David Mzer

The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue State, Rt. Hon Titus Uba, has emerged as the winner of the 2023 governorship online poll.

The online poll which lasted for over two months was organized by

Nigeriansdecide.com,a non-profit and non-partisan opinion research think-tank, which conducts opinion polls, surveys, social research and evaluation studies.

The poll featured all 16 governorship candidates in Benue for the 2023 governorship election in Benue State.

Hon. Titus Uba of the PDP polled a total of 5531 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Terhemen Tilley Gyado of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, who polled 2773 votes, Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressives Congress(APC) came third with 2519 votes, while Herman Hembe of Labour Part(LP) finished fourth with 1906 votes.

Others are; Obe Benjamin of the African Action Congress(AAC), 632 votes, Oyigeya Matthew of Accord(A) 330 votes, Mede James Bemgbator of the Social Democratic Party(SDP), 280 votes, Sam Abah Inalegwu, National Rescue Mission(NRM), 108 votes and 8 other candidates.

The online poll which ended on Monday, February 20,2023, just over two weeks to the March 11,2023 gubernatorial election in Benue State, has been described by many political commentators and close overseers as a true reflection of the reality on ground ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Benue State.

They expect Titus Uba of the PDP to cruise to victory and succeed Samuel Ortom as governor of Benue State.

