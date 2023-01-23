This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Benue Group Drums Support for Obi, Expresses Hope Over Akaaka’s Victory at Appeal Court

The “Benue Youth Vanguard” organization has publicly declared their support for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, stating that he is the most qualified candidate among those running for the position.

The group also expressed confidence that Engineer Ben Akaaka, who lost to Iorwase Hembe during the party’s primary elections and filed a legal case against Hembe, will have a favorable outcome in his appeal.

In a statement released by the group’s chairman, Tsetim Timber, and secretary, Harry Nungwa, they emphasized that the judiciary is the last hope for the common people and they hope that the judgement will be fair to the citizens of Benue.

The organization also believes that only Obi and Akaaka can lead Nigeria and the state of Benue out of the current challenges. They pledged to work hard to mobilize votes for both Obi and Akaaka, and urged all citizens of Benue to vote for the Labour Party in the upcoming general elections.

Furthermore, the group emphasized that Peter Obi’s candidacy has already brought a new energy and positivity to the political climate in the country and that Akaaka’s potential victory in his legal case would do the same for the Labour Party in the state of Benue.

They urged all citizens to have faith in the Labour Party, as they believe it is the only political party that can save Nigeria and its people from the current hardships. The group also called for all citizens of Benue to come out in large numbers and vote for the Labour Party in the upcoming general elections, stressing that it is a crucial moment for the country and the state. Overall, the Benue Youth Vanguard group is fully committed to supporting Peter Obi and Ben Akaaka in their efforts to lead Nigeria and Benue out of the current challenges.

In addition, the group highlighted that Peter Obi’s experience as a former governor and a successful businessman, makes him the most suitable candidate to lead the country. They praised his track record of efficient leadership and his ability to bring about sustainable development and economic growth. They also expressed their admiration for Akaaka’s commitment and dedication to serving the people of Benue, and his ability to bring about positive change in the state.

The group emphasized that the leadership of both Peter Obi and Ben Akaaka is needed now more than ever to address the pressing issues facing the country and the state, such as poverty, unemployment, and insecurity. They urged all citizens to join them in supporting and voting for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Ben Akaaka, to bring about a brighter future for Nigeria and Benue.

In addition, the group also highlighted the importance of youth participation in politics and the need to have youth representation in leadership positions. They emphasized that the youth are the future of the country and their voices and opinions must be heard. They believe that the leadership of Peter Obi and Ben Akaaka will provide a platform for the youth to participate in the decision-making process and contribute to the development of the country and the state. They also urged the youth to take an active role in the political process and to engage in civic education to make informed decisions during the upcoming elections.

In conclusion, the Benue Youth Vanguard group is fully committed to supporting the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Ben Akaaka, in their efforts to lead Nigeria and Benue out of the current challenges. They believe that the leadership of both men is needed now more than ever and they urged all citizens to join them in supporting and voting for the Labour Party in the upcoming general elections. They also highlighted the importance of youth participation in politics and the need to have youth representation in leadership positions.

Content created and supplied by: Ambaz (via 50minds

News )

#Benue #Group #Drums #Support #Obi #Expresses #Hope #Akaakas #Victory #Appeal #CourtBenue Group Drums Support for Obi, Expresses Hope Over Akaaka’s Victory at Appeal Court Publish on 2023-01-23 20:18:40