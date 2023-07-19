NEWS

Benue Govt allegedly gives IDPs three sheets of zinc to go home and resettle

Benue State government has given Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, living in several camps three sheets of zinc and some planks of wood charging them to go home and resettle.

The presentation of the materials was carried out by the Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Agency, BSEMA. James Aondoakaa Iorapuu.

The presentation was made on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the BSEMA premises.

The beneficiaries who are victims of Fulani herdsmen for many years were seen collecting the roofing items.

Recall that the Benue State Governor, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia had promised during his campaigns that he would relocate victims of Fulani herdsmen living in various Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, camps back to their ancestral homes.

The distribution of the roofing materials to IDPs as part of his resettlement plan has sparked reactions from the general public as many have criticized the gesture by the state government describing it as shameful and mockery.

Others who reacted said the Alia administration has not shown commitment to the plight of the IDPs in the state since it came to power, despite the fact that the plight of IDPs was one of the things Alia used as a campaign issue.

