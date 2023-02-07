Benue Gov 2023: The Most Viable Option for APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

By Kennedy Mase

As the 2023 gubernatorial elections draw nearer, it is public knowledge that the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue State, has a disputed guber candidate. Therefore, arising from litigations which have challenged the party’s compliance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as the Electoral Act 2022 as amended, it is most likely that if the last and most ble political option is not utilized, the party may end up not fielding a governorship candidate for the March 11, 2023 polls in the state.

It can be recollected that in May 2022, the APC claimed to have conducted gubernatorial primaries in Benue State, which is purported to have produced a guber candidate through the direct mode of primaries. To most gubernatorial aspirants of the party that exercise was not in line with the Electoral Act 2022 as amended, as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The party sailed through several litigations instituted by aggrieved aspirants and other interested parties at the Federal High Court. However, the Court of Appeal rescinded the substantive primary election which was supposed to be the foundation upon which the rerun was supposed to be built, and strangely upheld the rerun that was conducted on 9th June, 2022.

The APC in Benue State accepted the Appeal Court’s verdict and proceeded to conduct a rerun in compliance with the judgment and returned the purported winner of the June 9, 2022 exercise. The party swiftly wrote a letter informing and soliciting the electoral umpire to throw it portal open to enable it update its guber candidate’s electoral forms.

Close observers note that the party was either too much in a hurry to do what it thought was the right thing, at the wrong time. From the subsequent turn of events the party may have been out of tune with its purported guber candidate. It may have also failed to consult its legal team adequately for proper counsel on the position of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended.

The purported guber candidate is said to have proceeded to the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict of the Court of Appeal which nullified his election and ordered a rerun, claiming that the May primaries was valid.

Could this be interpreted to mean that the guber candidate was not in tune with the APC, or it is the fear of the unknown that ran through his mind, to stand on a different page with his party? Or are the two just doing what sociologists would describe as dramaturgy in the social structure?

Well, this is left for the concerned parties to sort out their differences.

While the aggrieved aspirants have headed further to the Supreme Court to seek justice which they claim is the total nullification of the entire process, they have refused to back down from their demand for a party man among the governorship aspirants to emerge as the candidate of the party.

Legal experts claim that the APC still has one last chance to be included on the ballot for the 2023 election.

They advise that the APC national headquarters should intervene and do the needful before it is too late.

The National Secretariat, as the supreme organ of the party, is left with one last option of persuading its purported guber candidate, through his godfather, to tender a letter of voluntary resignation to pave way for the party to replace him with another candidate.

Will the APC rather choose to go without a guber candidate or will it explore the last available option?

A stitch in time saves nine.

