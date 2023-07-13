Benue asset recovery: PDP caucus pays Ortom solidarity visit over impoundment of cars

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Caucus in the Benue State House of Assembly on Wednesday paid a solidarity visit to the immediate past Governor of the state, Samuel Ortom, following the impoundment of his vehicles by the Assets Recovery Committee of the current administration.

On Tuesday, a number of exotic cars were found by the committee that the outgoing governor set up to find all stolen state property.

The former governor denied ownership of several of the vehicles and said the current administration was witch-haunting him, therefore the incident has stirred great controversy. According to Daily post.

The head of the Caucus and representative for the Adoka-Ugboju State Constituency, Michael Audu, spoke during the visit on behalf of his colleagues and denounced the Alia administration’s conduct as unjustified persecution of the former Governor.

According to Audu, the assault on Ortom was unacceptable, unlawful, and deserving of condemnation from all morally upright people.

We’re here, Your Excellency, to express our continued allegiance to you as our leader. Any attack on you is an attack on all of us PDP State Assembly members, and we won’t stand by and let this impunity continue, he said.

The state legislators demanded that Governor Alia stop his staff from harassing the previous governor any further and said the case should be decided by the court.

In response, Ortom praised the PDP Assembly Caucus for its unity and urged them to maintain this attitude of cooperation and loyalty to the PDP.

He emphasised that he was not the first governor to leave office with vehicles assigned to him after receiving permission to do so from the State Executive Council.

