Benue assembly screens eight of Gov Alia’s 17 commissioner-nominees

On Thursday, the Benue House of Assembly screened eight of the 17 commissioner-nominees sent to them by Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Alia had sent the names to the house on July 27, 2023.

Those screened were Yarmar Ortese (serving member of the assembly), Terkimbi Ikyange (former speaker of the assembly) and Nick Eworo (former deputy majority leader), Fredrick Ikyaan, Joy Luga, Fidelis Mnyim, Kunde Aondowase and Ann Itodo.

The legislators asked the screened nominees to take a bow and leave after briefly introducing themselves.

The speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh, said the reason for letting the nominees go without probing was because they had served Benue in many capacities and had excelled.

The parliament adjourned until August 11 to continue the screening.

(NAN)