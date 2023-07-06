Benue Assembly Approves 25 Special Advisors For Gov Alia

The Benue state House of Assembly today 6th of July, 2023 approves the Executive Governors’ request to appoint twenty-five Special Advisers who will support him in the delivery of his campaign promises to the good people of Benue state.

The letter was read by the speaker, Hon Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh, and members with one voice threw their weight behind the governor’s request.

In another development, the Assembly has set up a conflict resolution committee to look at the lingering communal crisis within the state and advice the government on the right steps to take toward ending them.

The Committee has the following members,

1. Dr. Ortese Yanmar- Chairman

2. Hon. Berger Alfred- member

3. Hon. William Ortyom manage- member

4. Hon. Jiji Samuel- member

5. Hon. Blessed Onah- member

6. Rt. Hon. Godwin Abu Edoh- member

7. Rt. Hon. Jonathan Agbidye- member

8. Hon. Solomon Gyila- member

9. Hon. Zahemen Jabi- member

10. Hon Pharm. Thomas Dugeri- member

11. Mr. Helem Ikyo- secretary.

The committee has the following reference points;

1. Bring all parties involved in the conflict together and factor out ways to avoid future occurrences.

2. To ensure the root causes of the conflict are discovered for a peaceful resolution.

3. Interact and engage with the parties involved in the conflict to ensure the return of peace to the areas.

4. Mediate and facilitate the resolution of the conflict as relates to the parties.

5. To ensure that all issues relating to the conflict between the communities (intra and inter) are resolved for the return of peace.

6. To make useful suggestions to the government in tackling matters of such nature.

7. Review and investigate, and wherever possible resolve inquiries and complaints of the parties in the conflict.

8. Liaise with relevant stakeholders and community leaders in the areas as and when necessary.

9. Suggest preventive actions and measures that will help the government prevent a reoccurrence of conflict while fostering peace.

10 Provide advice to the government on matters of conflict resolution and promotion of peace.

11. Make recommendations that will be primarily intended for use in the resolution of the conflict that has arisen.

12. Make recommendations to the government on the way forward.

13. To ascertain the level of destruction and damage caused as a consequence of the conflict.

14. To ensure that the sponsors of conflict are identified and apprehended by relevant authorities.

15. Any other related decision that the government may request for the return of peace in the areas.

The committee has three weeks to report back to the house with their findings.

Amb. Raphael Akume Ityav,

Chief PressSecretaryy to the Speaker,

6th July 2023.

Chilakem (

)