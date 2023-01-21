Benue APC’s Promise To Repeal Anti Open Grazing Law in Benue Unfortunate – Bemgba

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

State Publicity Secretary and 2023 Campaign Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue State, Bemgba Iortyom, has described as unfortunate the promise by the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state to repeal the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017 should it win the 2023 Governorship election.

Bemgba gave this revelation while speaking on the Benue PDP local government campaign tour, on Benue Television breakfast show, Daybreak Benue.

He said: “the opposition party, the APC, has made it very clear that they will repeal the law; that the law is not necessary. They see that law rather as a problem. Whereas, PDP sees the law as the solution to the problem of herdsmen attacks and atrocities in Benue.”

The PDP spokesman, said the local government campaigns have been successful citing the decamping of thousands of APC members into his party in Tarka Local Government Area and other places across the state as indication of the collapse of APC in the state.

He said the umbrella party is assured of the support of majority of the Benue electorate, but added that the party is not resting on its oars.

Bemgba revealed further that PDP in Benue will as soon as it concludes the ongoing phase of the local government campaign tour will embark on other phases which have been designed to engage more and deeper with the electorate at the grassroots.

He also rated the chances of his party in the state at the coming elections as bright, citing the trust the people have in the it’s vision of stewardship which he said is based on people-oriented policies such as the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches establishment law as well as execution of projects in the areas of critical infrastructure and social amenities.

On salaries and pensions, the campaign spokesman admitted that the Ortom administration has so far been unable to clear the backlog of arrears due to paucity of funds both from internal and external revenue sources, but assured that the administration is sparing no effort to ensure that situation is sufficiently addressed before the expiration of it’s tenure.

He stressed further that appreciable mileage has been made in the direction of providing long term and lasting solution to the problem, particularly the payment of pensions and gratuity to retirees with the domestication of the Pencom law which the administration was recently listed among 4 states committed to making statutory remittances to the federal contributory pool.

The PDP Campaign spokesman assured that when the state’s contributory remittances meet the statutory threshold the problem of payment of benefits to retirees will have been addressed once and for all, even as he appreciated the pains being felt by retirees across the state due to fault of theirs from the problem which he pointed out predates the Ortom administration.

Mr. Iortyom enjoined the people to continue to keep faith with PDP as it is the only party within the current multi party environment structured and with the capability to deliver good governance yo them and as well safeguard and protect their interests.

