Benue APC Governorship Candidate: Fr Alia A Catholic Priest, Not Tribal Chauvinist – ISAAC UZAAN

It’s no news that we are in a season of politics in Nigeria and different political parties have been inventing ways to expand their support base and market their candidates. While some political parties believe in taking active steps to ensure that the future of our country is better than it is today, others are neck-deep in all manner of lies to hoodwink electorate and cajole them into voting stooges who are apparently unfit for the job of leadership.

Here we go again! While Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State is being issues-driven in his campaign approaches, the Benue PDP is recycling it’s intellectually lazy and purposefully ignorant media to spew lies against their opponents. It seem the PDP media handlers feel obligated to announce the end of politics in Benue State through regurgitating cliches, misinformation and blatant propaganda.

The publication tagged “Desperation taken too Far” by Tivta Samuel Aondohemba in which the PDP boys criticized and insulted Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia for paying a condolence visit on the Governor of Nasarawa State is a public exhibition of ineptitude and hopelessness. If they must be schooled, I wish to make them understand that Fr. Alia has the sole prerogative to visit any person he deems necessary.

Fr. Alia equally had his own fair share of losing a loved one. He partook in the trauma and despair occasioned by the death of someone very dear. Therefore, visiting the bereaved is not out of place. It’s a thoughtful way to convey the deepest sympathy and offer support. How this godly act transcend into Fulani oligarchy as being peddled by the PDP remains a mystery.

The Benue APC governorship candidate is a detribalized Catholic Priest who has no reservations for bigotry and chauvinism. He is a unifying factor between tribal political agitators. His political trajectories include amongst other things, to reconcile all lingering crisis between communities and individuals to pave way for peaceful coexistence and development of the State.

The church is an emblem of peace and love. It does not discriminate. I was told of a Catholic priest of English origin, Michael Fitzgerald who devoted his priestly ministry to the promotion of interfaith understanding between Muslims and Christians, and became one of the top Roman Catholic experts on Islam.

Pope Francis has made outreach to Muslim communities a priority during his papacy, visiting Middle Eastern countries including Egypt in 2017 and Iraq while pledging interfaith dialogue with leading Muslim clerics.

The Pope met with Sunni Islam’s highest authority, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand imam of Cairo’s prestigious Al-Azhar mosque and centre of Islamic learning, at Sakhir Palace in the centre of the country.

The two religious leaders signed a joint document in Abu Dhabi in February 2019 pledging interfaith co-existence between Christians and Muslims. But here at home, we ethnic chauvinists and religious fundamentalists who make their submissions through parochial ethno-religious prism. They feel a Christian must not have anything in common with a Muslim.

When a priest prays with his hands open, you called him Imam and expect someone else to be responsible for that ignorance? Maybe all Catholics are Imams at some point because that’s our posture when we say Our Lord’s prayer.

Fr. Alia’s condolence visit to the Governor of Nasarawa State was interpreted by mischief makers as a way of extending Fulani oligarchy, but we have seen some desperate politicians following in his footsteps.

Parochial groups and vested interests must not be allowed to use religion to pursue their various agendas. We must always focus on elevating the primacy of our common humanity which has been endowed with dignity and respect.

The PDP media are quite found of using provocative techniques to sell their Candidates. While we congratulate them on their infamous marketing strategy, we must remind the public that thiers is sensationalist journalism based on cheap propaganda and disinformation.

