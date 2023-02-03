Benue 2023: Uba Lauds Suswam Over Constituency Projects, Vows To Do Better Than Ortom If Elected

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Benue State Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate and Speaker of the state Assembly, Rt Hon Titus Uba has lauded senator representing Benue North East, Gabriel Suswam for executing numerous people oriented projects across his senatorial district.

Uba stated this Wednesday and Thursday, 1st and 2nd February, 2023 when he accompanied the senator on his senatorial campaign tour to Konshisha, Ushongo, Vandeikya and Kwande local government areas.

He described the projects executed by Senator Suswam as ” monumental and first of its kind” and called on the people to reelect him to enable him do more for them.

He posited that as a ranking senator, Suswam was better placed to lobby and bring development to the area than a fresher who would not be abreast with the rudiments of legislation and urged them to vote for all PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

In his address to Christian leaders, the Benue Speaker acknowledged their commentary role in governance particularly in praying for leaders and the state, stressing that their collective prayers were instrumental for his speedy recovery from I’ll – health and pledged to sustain his relationship with them for the betterment of the state.

Uba further pledged to give priority attention to the welfare of Benue workers and retirees while addressing NUT, NULGE and pension unions during the campaign tour.

He informed that the state assembly under his leadership had already domesticated the PENCOM law in the state, adding that the state government had already saved over six billion in that regard and once the threshold is met, sufficient funds would be accessed to clear salary arrears, pension and gratuities and expressed optimism that the measure would also regularise payment of salaries, pensions and other workers emoluments.

He continued that if voted into office, he would improve the security situation in state and also boost Benue’s economy through agriculture and make it the economic hub of the nation.

On his part, Senator representing Benue North East, Gabriel Suswam commended the people for having faith in him, promising that he would never let them down.The contended that the avalanche of projects he has executed through the nooks and crannies of his constituency were indications that he meant business and would not relent to do so if reelected.

The former governor further stated that the PDP had already taken roots in Benue with a clear development blueprint and urged the people of Benue North East to vote for PDP from top to bottom.

Party leaders and other opinion groups in the areas visited assured of full commitment to the victory of the party at the polls.

The Senatorial campaign train during the tour extended visits to traditional rulers and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) who equally offered prayers and blessings for the victory of the umbrella party in the coming elections.Personalities on the tour were: The Benue North East senatorial campaign council members, National and State Assembly candidates, local government council chairmen, former and serving members of the state assembly, PDP chieftains, government appointees, groups and organisations among others.

