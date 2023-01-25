This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Benue 2023: Liaison Offices Will Be Established In Each Council Ward – Says Hon Shimawua

Benjamin Franklin, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States once said: “an equal dispensation of protection, rights, privileges, and advantages” that every one “is entitled to and ought to enjoy.”

James Madison was the fourth President of the United States. He said: “the effect of [a representative democracy is] to refine and enlarge the public views, by passing them through the medium of a chosen body of citizens, whose wisdom may best discern the true interest of the nation…”

Eleanor Roosevelt, former First Lady of the United States said: “our children should learn the general framework of their government and then they should know where they come in contact with the government, where it touches their daily lives and where their influence is exerted on the government. It must not be a distant thing, someone else’s business, but they must see how every cog in the wheel of a democracy is important and bears its share of responsibility for the smooth running of the entire machine.”

In line with the philosophies of these three great Americans, Hon. Shimawua said if elected, his representation will embrace these leadership philosophies by establishing liaison offices in the six council wards in Kyan so that the representative leadership will reach the grassroots.

“If I am elected, my representative leadership will be all inclusive. I will establish liaison offices in the six council wards in Kyan namely: Mbadede, Tsambe, Mbajor, Mbagbam, Mbakyaha and Mbagbera.

“The offices will have liaison officers who will be employed to run the activities of the office. The office in each of the council wards will connect me to the people. If there are complaints or issues that need my attention, the liaison offices can collect correspondence and get back to me so that I would know how to plan my visit to the communities knowing their various challenges ahead.

“Just like Benjamin Franklin, James Madison and Eleanor Roosevelt said, I will ensure equal dispensation of protection, rights, privileges and advantages. I will also refine and enlarge the public views of Kyan constituents positively and make them to come in contact with the government through the liaison offices.

“The liaison office will be the point of execution of my manifesto and any other project I have in any council ward. Whenever I come around, I will be at the office from time to time to look into issues and see how they can be tackled.

“If I want to send anything to schools, hospitals, groups, organisations or individuals, I can send them to the office and those involved can be called to go there and collect whatever is meant for them.

“This is how my representative leadership will be like if you will all support and vote for me to get to the Benue State House of Assembly to represent the good people of Kyan Constituency”, he said.

