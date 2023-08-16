NEWS

Benny Hinn Reveals The Category Of People Who Can Fast Just Like Jesus Did 40 Days & 40 Nights.

Pastor, Benny Hinn, is a noted evangelist, teacher, and author impacting the world with the life-saving and miracle-working messages of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

While speaking his verified Facebook account and visiting the video he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “Jesus Christ understood the power of fasting. Just imagine being in the desert just like Jesus who stayed without food and water for 40 days and 40 nights according to Luke Chapter 4.

Speaking further he said ” In This regard, Jesus Christ understood the power of fasting. That is why when Adam lost the dominion of eating, Jesus Christ received it by fasting. Speaking lastly he said ” Christ is our perfect example. Because He was full of the Holy Spirit. In this wise, Only Those People Full Of The Holy Spirit Can Really Fast just like Jesus Did 40 days and 40 nights.

