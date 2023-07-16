Benefits you get when you drink Lemongrass tea regularly

Cymbopogon is the botanical name for lemon grass, which belongs to the Poaceae family. Many people think of it as a weed, but not all weeds are undesirable, as is the case with lemongrass, which millions of people sought after to treat a number of ailments and unhealthy conditions.

I’m going to talk about a plant kind today that may be new to you yet has some health benefits. In addition, if you are here to learn how to make the juice, welcome aboard if you have already encountered or heard of them.

Lemongrass benefits people in the following ways, according to Medical Today and other credible research:

• It reduces cholesterol.

• It improves dental health

• It raises the levels of erythrocytes.

• It eases anxiety, bloating, and pain.

• It aids in the treatment of intestinal spasms

• It aids in curing rheumatism.

• It lowers elevated blood pressure

• Convulsions can be treated with it.

How can we make lemongrass juice at home without breaking the bank or even spending pennies?

Since lemongrass is a free-growing plant, there is a 0.6 chance that you will find one in your neighborhood. If you were unable to find any, lemongrass stems can be bought in supermarkets. It is inexpensive!

Steps by step guide:-

– Make each stalk 1 inch long (about 1 or 2)

– Slightly boil 12 liter of water.

– Add the lemongrass to the boiling water, then let it steep.

– Wait at least five minutes.

– Sieve the mixture and pour the resulting liquid into a teacup.

Your lemongrass is now prepared for ingestion; that’s all.

