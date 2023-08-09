Benefits West Ham United Might Enjoy If They Finalise Harry Maguire’s Deal

Recently, Manchester United agreed on a £30 million deal to sell Harry Maguire to fellow Premier League club, West Ham United. Many Manchester United fans expressed happiness upon the announcement of the news, due to the fact that he didn’t perform up to expectations at Old Trafford.

However, there are some ways in which West Ham United can gain from signing Harry Maguire. Firstly, Maguire is a highly experienced defender who has played for some of the biggest clubs in England, including Leicester City and Manchester United. His experience could be a valuable asset for West Ham, who are looking to improve their defense and challenge for a spot in the top half of the Premier League table. Secondly, Maguire is a strong leader on the pitch, which could help to galvanize the West Ham team and create a more positive atmosphere within the club.

In addition to his experience and leadership qualities, Harry Maguire could also provide West Ham with some much-needed stability at the back. The club has struggled defensively in recent seasons, and Maguire’s ability to read the game and make key interceptions could be crucial in helping to shore up the defense. Maguire is also an aerial threat from set pieces, which could be a valuable asset for West Ham in both attack and defense. Finally, Maguire’s arrival could also have a positive impact on the club’s finances, as he is likely to attract new sponsorship deals and increased media interest.

