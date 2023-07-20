Benefits Of consuming almond on your health

According to WebMD, Almonds have strong aphrodisiac qualities and are known as fertility food. Almonds are rich in healthy fats, protein, fiber, and magnesium. It has the goodness of omega 3 and vitamin E that enhances testosterone and erotic desires in both men and women. However, here are the effect of almonds on your coitus life.

1.Nuts like almonds and pasta are a natural source of Zinc, Manganese, and Copper which help in maintaining the erection of the man part. These nuts are also known for improving semen quality and count. “Zinc improves the flow of blood to major organs of the body.

2.consuming 60 grams of nuts daily improves erotic functions such as boosting desire and orgasm quality. The findings, published in the journal Nutrients, show that adding walnuts, hazelnuts, and almonds to an unhealthy western diet can improve erotic desire and orgasm quality. Almonds contain lots of healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium, and vitamin E. The health benefits of almonds comprise lower blood sugar levels, reduced blood pressure, and lower cholesterol levels. They can also reduce hunger and promote weight loss.

Jidderhluv (

)