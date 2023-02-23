Being The Governor Of Lagos State Was My First Attempt At Public Service – Tinubu

During the recent dialogue series for presidential Candidates which was organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu revealed that being the governor of Lagos State was his first attempt at public service.

Source: The Cable

According to reports from The Cable, Tinubu stated that he has never worked for the government before but only guided the government. “I have bever worked for the government. I only guide the government, I was the governor of Lagos State and that was my first public life” Tinubu said.

Tinubu did a good job during his tenure as Lagos governor. He developed the state and made life easier for Legosians. Nigerians are expected to come out massively on Saturday, 25th of February to cast their vote and choose their Leader among Bola Tinubu of All Progressive Congress, Atiku Abubakar of People’s Democratic Party, Peter Obi of Labour Party and other presidential Candidates

Content created and supplied by: Immacul5045 (via 50minds

News )

#Governor #Lagos #State #Attempt #Public #Service #TinubuBeing The Governor Of Lagos State Was My First Attempt At Public Service – Tinubu Publish on 2023-02-23 07:08:08