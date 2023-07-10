NEWS

Before You Say A Man Teaches Heresy, His Teaching Must Deny The Resurrection Of The Lord-Abel Damina

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 368 1 minute read

Abel Damina is the Founder and President of Abel Damina Ministries International (ADMI) and the CEO of Kingdom Life Network (KLN).

While speaking in his verified Facebook page and visiting the message he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “Before You Say A Man Teaches Heresy, His Teaching Must Deny The Resurrection Of The Lord. Because Damnable heresies deny the fundamentals of our faith, that is, the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. More so, Denying the Lord” does not mean they deny that He lived or died or that He is God, but that their words and conduct are opposed to His fundamental nature.

On this note, the scripture from 2 Peter 2:1 says “But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, even denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction

WisdomwiseD (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 368 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Again, Binani sues INEC for nullifying her declaration as Adamawa governor

59 seconds ago

Peter Obi is just a mere citizen; he did not have the right to undermine the state of BAT-Dr. Abayomi Arabambi

7 mins ago

Forms Of Government Nigeria Has Practiced Since Gaining Independence

9 mins ago

Yar’Adua Began Electoral Reforms When He Said The Polls Were Flawed, But Tinubu Ruled It Out – Atiku Abubakar

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button