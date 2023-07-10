Before You Say A Man Teaches Heresy, His Teaching Must Deny The Resurrection Of The Lord-Abel Damina

Abel Damina is the Founder and President of Abel Damina Ministries International (ADMI) and the CEO of Kingdom Life Network (KLN).

While speaking in his verified Facebook page and visiting the message he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “Before You Say A Man Teaches Heresy, His Teaching Must Deny The Resurrection Of The Lord. Because Damnable heresies deny the fundamentals of our faith, that is, the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. More so, Denying the Lord” does not mean they deny that He lived or died or that He is God, but that their words and conduct are opposed to His fundamental nature.

On this note, the scripture from 2 Peter 2:1 says “But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, even denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction

WisdomwiseD (

)