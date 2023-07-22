Before You Ask Anything From God, Pray For Forgiveness – Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin is the founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State. In a recent video on his official Facebook page, he revealed what you should do before every prayer if you want God to answer your prayers.

According to him, “Before you ask anything from God, pray for forgiveness. You have to be in agreement with God before you do anything. To agree with God, ensure you have confessed your sins to him. We are tired of prayers because we are not praying the right prayer at the right time.

“Many people say they are tired of praying and no answer, you have to ask the person, did you ask for forgiveness before praying? Cry for forgiveness and mercy and then tender your request to him. So what you should always do before prayers if you want God to answer your prayers is to pray for forgiveness. When you do that, God will be pleased with you.”

“So every morning, before you pray, if you want God to answer your prayers, ask for forgiveness. Even in the evening, ask for forgiveness before prayer. It is a permission. Also forgive all those who offended and fight you too. It is very important.”

