“Before Voting, Remember That Peter Obi & Atiku Supported The Pain Caused By New Naira Notes” -FFK

A member of the ruling party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC); Chief Femi Fani Kayode (FFK), recently took to his verified social media platform to admonish electorates regarding the fast approaching presidential election.

Chief Femi Fani Kayode said, “before you cast your votes on the 25th of February, remember that Peter Gregory Obi of the Labour Party and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party supported the pain caused by the new naira notes. They both wanted the pain, confusing and hardship to continue.” He added, “it was only Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who spoke against it. He bears no responsibility for the panic, fear, anger and trepidation that Nigerians are confronted with today.”

Speaking further, Chief Femi Fani Kayode said, “I want you all to know that they did not swap your currency but grabbed it. Why should they bring up the policy of naira swap in a month close to the presidential election?”

Lastly, Chief Femi Fani Kayode said, “I will continue to speak the truth regardless of the dangers associated with it in our country these days. I cannot be silenced.”

