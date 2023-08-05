Before The Operation Python Dance, The South-East Was The Most Peaceful And The Safest Region-Echefu

The National President of the Indigenous Igbo Youths Congress (IIYC), Chief Mayor Echefu has reacted to the security challenges facing the South East geopolitical zone of the country.

(Photo Credit – The Sun paper Verified Facebook Page)

The South-East geopolitical zone of the country has been facing security challenges and threats by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB since the detention of the leader of the group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services for over a year now.

The Sun paper reported that, Mayor Echefu, in an exclusive interview said; “His (Nnamdi Kanu) offence was voicing out against the injustice and the treatment being meted out to the Igbo, but you wanted to silence him. He was going about with his adherents peacefully and even without any stick, but you brought soldiers, tion Python Dance, to kill him, and they succeeded in killing many of his followers.”

He added; “President Tinubu should distance himself from the position of his predecessor over the security situation in the South-East, and see it as a matter of urgency to free Nnamdi Kanu for the region to have peace.”

(Photo Credit – The Sun paper Verified Facebook Page)

He stated further; “Recall that before the tion Python Dance, the South-East was the most peaceful and the safest region in the country, but see what clueless leadership has caused and is still causing in the region, which in no distance time will start spilling over to other regions.”

Source – The Sun paper Verified Facebook Page

Penkelemesi (

)