Before The Election, 10 Justices Were Accused Of Corruption & None Of Them Have Been Indicted—Shaibu

During an interview with Arise , Phrank Shaibu, a PDP Chieftain, stated that ten Justices Were Accused Of Corruption in the Nigerian judiciary before the election, and up to date, none Of Them have been indicted. He added that their statement did not accuse the judiciary of partisanship but called for vigilance as regards the sincerity of the judiciary.

He added that INEC has not countered the petition written by the PDP because they don’t have any reasonable grounds to do so. He further stated that Nigerians came out in numbers and colours, adding that they all know who they voted for.

According to him, “Before the election, we recall very vividly how about 10 justices were accused of corruption in the Nigerian judiciary, and we told them, Look, it is not about corruption; what we see here is about election, and we said okay. Between 2019 and today, none of the ten justices have been indicted. There was a midnight raid on the homes of those justices of the Nigerian judiciary. So our statement did not at any time accuse the justices of partisanship. No, we only needed to raise the alarm for eternal vigilance because we’re seeing the same signs. We’re talking about the same set of people, the APC, who have a peasant for intimidation of the judiciary because they have a peasant for rewarding themselves into power using any means possible.”

Video Credit: Arise (4:11)

