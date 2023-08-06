Before Provoking Us To War Niger & Others Should Know Lagos Alone Can Pocket Them In Term Of IGR-FFK

Fomer minister of Ation and one of the spokespersons of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode has sent an advise to the neighbouring countries provoking Nigeria to war

It is no longer news that the recent millitary coup in Niger has been generating lots of reactions from all over the world

The members of the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS, after sitting over the issue, settled for the use of millitary intervention which has also commanded wide responses from several people most especially Nigerians

The former minister, on Sunday, advised neighbouring countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and Niger not to provoke Nigeria to a war

In a Twitter post that he titled ” Wake Not Our Sleeping Sword Lightly” he stated that Nigeria has the strength, numbers and capacity to win the war

He said that the IGR alone in Lagos state can pocket all of them without feeling anything

Kindly read part of his statement below

