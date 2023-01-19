Before Peter Obi came, Anambra was a state they will kidnap Gov & announce his resignation- Kenneth

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Kenneth Okonkwo, one of the spokespersons of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign council, said that before his principal, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi came to Anambra state, Anambra was a state they will kidnap a governor and announce his resignation without his consent.

Kenneth Okonkwo made the instance in an interview with TrustTV, where he was asked to tell the public how his principal, Mr. Peter Obi will manage the House of Assembly if he become the president given that he does not have the majority or have any senate member representatives from his party.

Kenneth Okonkwo responded that, firstly the APC that has the head of senate as his party member, what does it translate to, he said same thing with the PDP. He said that is what the two party has thought Nigerians that the subject matter is not a factor for good governance. Hence, he said

“Peter Obi as a person has experienced that before as a governor of Anambra state. He had no member of the House of Assembly-not one. But he was able to translate a state from worst state to the best.”

“Let me give you just little example. Before Peter Obi came to Anambra state, Anambra state was the state that they could kidnap a governor and announce his resignation against his consent. So you can imagine…”

“But before 4 years, the Inspector General of Police ranked him and Anambra state as the most secure state, UNDP ranked Anambra as the best in MDG goals, NAPEP DG also ranked anambra state as the best state in poverty rate.”



