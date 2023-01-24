This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Before Peter Obi Agreed To Run With Atiku In 2019, They Shared Something In Common -Adams Oshiomhole

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Nigerians, including top politicians have been sharing their views regarding the Presidential candidates and their chances in the forthcoming Presidential election.

Based on these notes, a well known Nigerian politician, APC chieftain, and former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole while addressing the people during his recent campaign tour in Edo State noted that before the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi agreed to run with the former vice president of Nigeria and the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 Presidential election, they shared something in common.

Further speaking, the APC chieftain, Adams Oshiomhole noted that unlike Peter Gregory Obi, if he (Adams Oshiomhole) decide to contest for the Presidency, people will quickly acknowledge him in any part of the country.

According to the former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress and former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, he said, “You all need to know that before Mr. Peter Obi agreed to run with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2019, they shared something in common. Since when did Peter discovered that Atiku does not think?. Last year, Peter Obi was still in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and he left when he knew he would lose the party’s primaries. (He is not yet known anywhere) unlike me who, if I chose to contest for Presidency today, people will quickly know me if I find myself in any village across Nigeria. They need to know that labour is all about production and not selling and buying”.

