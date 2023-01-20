Before Obi Came Into Anambra, It Was A State Where They Could Kidnap A Governor- Kenneth Okonkwo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo has recounted how Anambra state was ranked one of the most secured states during the tenure of Peter Obi.

Speaking in an interview with Trust Tv, the Labour Party chieftain said before Peter Obi became governor of Anambra state, a former governor of the state was kidnapped, and was almost forced to resign from his position if not for the intervention of a higher court.

Kenneth Okonkwo said “Before Peter Obi came into Anambra state, it was a state where they could kidnap a governor, put him somewhere and announce his resignation against his consent and the government that was so kidnapped was denied police escorts, he had to resort to getting his own bodyguards until a higher court said they should restore it.

“This is the kind of state he inherited but before four years, the IG of police ranked him and ranked Anambra state as the most secured state. UNDP ranked Anambra state as the best in MDG goals. In his regime, they were exporting vegetables to Europe. He has done it before having no member of the state house of assembly and he came out the best.”

relationship-Guru (

)