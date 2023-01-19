Before LP & PDP Finish Fighting, Tinubu Will Be Already Taking His Oath Of Office – Keyamo

The Minister of Labour and Employment and Spokesman of the APC Presidential Electoral Commission, Festus Keyamo, has urged APC members to allow PDP and Labour Party to continue fighting each other. Bola Tinubu has already been sworn in.

Keyamo, in a tweet from a verified Twitter account, alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was trying to trick the APC into engaging in a fight with Labour Party and was calling APC members to stay clear from the fight between Labour Party and PDP

He also called on Bola Tinubu’s supporters to give LP and PDP a chance to fight each other, noting that Bola Tinubu will be sworn in while they fighting each other.

On several occasions, members of the APC have said that the candidacy of Peter Obi will not affect their chances of winning the coming election, only the PDP on the grounds that Peter Obi is a former member of the PDP. Even so, Nigerians are patiently waiting to see who will be their next president.

