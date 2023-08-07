Before, Fuel In Nigeria Was N197 Per Liter But Now N627. Even In UK Things Have Increased-Bamiloye.

The Founder and the President of The Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye in his recent post on Facebook shared a message to the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “Somebody wrote something very important and It says “Before, Fuel In Nigeria Was N197 Per Liter. But Now N627 Per Liter. 1 bedroom apartment in Toronto Canada is $950 per month. But now it is $2,450 per month. And the average monthly rent hit £2,500 in London and £1,190 for the rest of the UK.

Speaking lastly, Mike Bamiloye said “I don’t know how far this is true, but it seems like almost the whole world is in economic downturn. On this note, I pray that in this season, God will send help for his children in Jesus’ name. Isaiah 41:10 says “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.

