Before El-Rufai was nominated, Tinubu invited him to his house and told him his cabinet- Source

According to a news that was published by the Leadership paper online this morning, it was reported that a top source, who spoke on Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s ordeal during the ministerial screening of nominees by the Senate has said that after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged victorious at the poll, he invited Nasir El-Rufai and told him that, one of his campaign promises to Nigerians was uninterrupted power supply and that he had looked round and decided that Nasir El-Rufai was the man who could deliver for him on that promise.

He said, “Before El-Rufai was nominated, Tinubu invited him to his house and told him his cabinet. At first, Nasir El-Rufai hesitated in accepting the offer but over time, it took the interventions of some patriots, and well-meaning Nigerians who allegedly prevailed on Nasir El-Rufai to accept the offer.But, before he accepted the offer to serve in Tinubu’s government, he told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that based on his past experiences, it was imperative for gas to be under the same roof with the Federal Ministry of Power, since gas was a critical component for electricity supply in this time, coupled with the drive for clean energy and climate change.”

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that the proposal was accepted by the President, that the new ministry would be known as Federal Ministry of Energy and that Nasir El-Rufai proposed the setting up of a National Energy Council (NEC) under the Chairmanship of the President, with representatives of the relevant ministries, agencies and departments, such as Federal Ministry of Finance, Federal Ministry of Petroleum, Federal Ministry of Environment and others.

Further talking, he said that with all these things, it was gathered that the idea was for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to drive the initiative for uninterrupted power supply, while Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, would implement it as Minister of Energy, as rhe President consented and asked him (El-Rufai) to assemble his team and get to work immediately.

Concluding, he said with the presidential directive, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, assembled a team, and began working about three weeks before his name was sent to the National Assembly, alongside others, for screening on the 27th of July, 2023.

