This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Before Buhari ordered re-circulation of old N200 notes on Thursday, he had 3 options in mind- source

According to a news that was published by The Nation Newspaper online this morning, it was reported that fresh facts have emerged on the reason why President Muhammadu Buhari, decided to recirculate only the old N200 Naira notes, instead of the old three denominations.

It was indicated yesterday that, it was a minister and a top government official, that changed the plan of the President to allow the recirculation of old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes till April 10.

A top government source, who spoke to The Nation correspondent under the condition of anonymity said that, before the President’s speech on Thursday morning, Buhari got to know that the policy was hurting the poor and so, he wanted to allow the use of N200, N500 and N1,000 new notes.

He said, “Before Buhari ordered recirculation of old N200 notes on Thursday, he had three options in mind. The President highlighted three choices for consultations before addressing Nigerians.”

The options were as follows,

1. Outright review and reversal of the Naira redesign policy.

2. Recirculation of old notes of N200, N500 and N1,000 from February 10th to April 10th.

3. Allowing the court to have the final say on the Naira redesign.

But, some people who are closed to the President were the ones who changed his mind.

Content created and supplied by: MosesNews21 (via 50minds

News )

#Buhari #ordered #recirculation #N200 #notes #Thursday #options #mind #sourceBefore Buhari ordered re-circulation of old N200 notes on Thursday, he had 3 options in mind- source Publish on 2023-02-18 07:03:04