Before 2015 We Couldn’t Hold Events At Eagle Square, We Were Hiding In The Villa – Fashola

Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola had an interview with Channels TV where he weighed in on the campaign promise of his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari to secure the lives and properties of Nigeria.

In the said interview, Fashola said Buhari has done more in tackling the security challenges in the country than his predecessor did. According to Fashola, before Buhari came into power in 2015, people were afraid of holding events at Eagle Square in Abuja due to security reasons but that is no longer the case today. He admitted that there are still some security challenges in the country, however, he said Buhari’s administration never promised Nigerians a life without security challenges

In Fashola’s exact words: “In terms of security, despite all we have had to go through which is really unfortunate, there is a marked difference, a real stack difference. I came to Abuja in 2015 but before we get there, before 2015 two things were happening: Nigeria could not hold any of its public events, ceremonial events, or October 1st event at Eagle Square. We were hiding in the Villa. That is not a vote for security, all that has happened post-Buhari.

“For those who live in Abuja, all of the major public places: restaurants, bars, hotels, and restaurants these are jobs that were lost, they closed by seven, barricaded by sandbags. All of that has been turned around. Now before Buhari, there was a denial that no children were kidnapped from Chibok, unfortunately, we haven’t gotten all of them back but something has moved significantly, I think over 240 of them have come back from denial, unfortunately, Leah Sharibu is still not recovered but this is the difference.

“Now the problem is that new problems have arisen but the difference between us and them is that we solved the problems they denied existed, while they were hiding in the Villa we were out there confronting the problem. We haven’t finished solving the problems but there is a stark difference in momentum, we moved the needle and we didn’t promise a life without security challenges”.

