Because Of Tompolo’s Surveillance, Oil Production Has Gone Up – Niger Delta Group Tells Bola Tinubu

A group, the Niger Delta Indigenous Movement for Radical Change, has asked President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to renew the pipelines surveillance contract of a former militant leader in the region, Government Ekpemupolo popularly known as Tompolo.

Recall that some groups, mainly from the Niger Delta region, recently called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to renew the contract to the former militant leader, Tompolo.

Premium Times paper reported that the group, the Niger Delta Indigenous Movement for Radical Change said in a recent statement; “We want to commend President Tinubu for the good things he is doing for the nation, but we want to appeal to him not to listen to mischief makers and enemies of our country who are waging unnecessary war against a patriotic Nigerian, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo who has been able to put those stealing our oil under check,”

The group added; “We want to let the President and the whole world to know that Tompolo means well for our nation and those kicking against the renewal of his pipeline surveillance contract are out to frustrate the efforts of a selfless man who is opposed to the selfish interests of a few as against the general interests of the nation and the people,”

The group stated further; “because of Mr Tompolo’s surveillance, oil production has gone up, resulting in increased revenue for the federal government.”

