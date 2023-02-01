” Because of Pecuniary Gains Your Eyes Are Blinded and Neck Elongated ” Kate Henshaw Tells Voters

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has a strong message for some voters after sharing a post that reads ” no sane person reinforces failure, but there are some of you because of pecuniary gains, your eyes are blinded, and you have elongated your necks like that of a giraffe. This election is for soul of this Nation and future generations! ”

Her message is directed at some greedy lots who are fond of wanting immediate gain by becoming sellout, this set of people are known to sell their votes or seek support for leaders that are absolutely lacking in taking the nation forward, or doing anything for the betterment of the people whom they are supposed to lead, and this can be quite heartbreaking.

It is important for people to look out for good attributes in political candidates be voting them into power, as there are so much vices that needed fixing in the country, hence supporting or canvassing of votes for the bad eggs as leader is going to be a routine that will plunge the country into chaos, and hence such type of people need to think out of the box, and not allow selfishness lead them.

Images credit: Kate Henshaw Twitter’s page.

