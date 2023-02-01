NEWS

” Because of Pecuniary Gains Your Eyes Are Blinded and Neck Elongated ” Kate Henshaw Tells Voters

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 57 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has a strong message for some voters after sharing a post that reads ” no sane person reinforces failure, but there are some of you because of pecuniary gains, your eyes are blinded, and you have elongated your necks like that of a giraffe. This election is for soul of this Nation and future generations! ”

Her message is directed at some greedy lots who are fond of wanting immediate gain by becoming sellout, this set of people are known to sell their votes or seek support for leaders that are absolutely lacking in taking the nation forward, or doing anything for the betterment of the people whom they are supposed to lead, and this can be quite heartbreaking.

It is important for people to look out for good attributes in political candidates be voting them into power, as there are so much vices that needed fixing in the country, hence supporting or canvassing of votes for the bad eggs as leader is going to be a routine that will plunge the country into chaos, and hence such type of people need to think out of the box, and not allow selfishness lead them.

Images credit: Kate Henshaw Twitter’s page.

EchoExpress (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 57 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Wonder Why Tinubu Waited This Long To Say What We Have Been Saying On The Economy- Oby Ezekwesili

7 mins ago

2023: Only an insane person will vote APC – Katsina PDP

15 mins ago

I Need My Life Back, I Need To Spend More Time With My Wife and Young Children—El-Rufai (Video)

23 mins ago

We Do Not Know How APC Knew That Judgement On Osun Election Would Be Given On The 27th -Niyi Owolade

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button