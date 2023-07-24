Beauty Replies Tacha’s Tweet About Why She Was Not Brought Back As A BBNaija All Stars Housemate

Nigerian reality TV star and ex housemate Beauty Tukura has recently replied fellow ex housemate Tacha who made a tweet about why she was not called back for the new spin off season BBNaija all stars show.

The new season of the BBNAIJA show titled BBNaija All Stars premiered yesterday night with housemates from previous seasons going back into the house. However not all housemates were called including Tacha and this prompted a tweet made by actress Toke makinwa who enquired the public’s opinion about the housemates that should have been included. Ex housemate Mike Edwards replied the tweet hailing Tacha as his favourite housemate that should have Come back for the season. Tacha however replied implying that she was way bigger than the award price.

“They don’t want to pay money, price went up”.

Check out Tacha’s tweet in the image below

Beauty however replied Tacha reminding her not to bite the fingers that fed her. Beauty’s statement implied that the BBNaija show is responsible for Tacha’s success and power in the entertainment industry.

“Don’t bite the hands that feeds you or has fed you”.

Check out Beauty’s response in the image below

Nna-emeka (

)