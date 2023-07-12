NEWS

Beautiful ways you can mix your Ankara prints with velvet materials

You may make your Ankara fashion look fascinating and lovely by combining it with other fabrics, such as cord lace, veil nets, and organza.

Velvet is just one of the many fabrics that would go wonderfully with an Ankara print.

Velvet is characterized by a plush texture and a high sheen thanks to its dense weave. Put together velvet and Ankara designs for a sophisticated look.

You can use velvet to accentuate any element of your Ankara outfit, including the sleeves, chest, and collar. Since velvet is available in a rainbow of hues, you can pick the shade that best complements your Ankara patterns.

In this article, here are some beautiful Ways of combining your Ankara prints with velvet materials to create a lovely ensemble that will make your appearance fascinating and worthy of receiving nice praises from strangers.

These Ankara and velvet looks may be made even more alluring with the addition of high-quality footwear, jewelry, and other accessories.

