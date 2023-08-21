NEWS

Beautiful Ways You Can Mix Your Ankara Prints With Velvet Materials

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 mins ago
0 310 1 minute read

Blending Ankara with other materials like cord lace, veil nets, and organza can give your outfits a unique and beautiful flair.

Velvet is just one of several materials that would look fantastic with an Ankara print.

Velvet’s thick weave gives the fabric its velvety feel and brilliant gloss. Use velvet with Ankara prints for a beautiful evening appearance.

The velvet sash, collar, and cuffs of your Ankara dress can be emphasized with this accessory. Because velvet comes in such a wide range of colors, you may find one that perfectly matches the palette of your Ankara textiles.

In this article, we’ll go over some excellent ways to combine your Ankara designs with velvet materials to produce a lovely ensemble that will make your appearance fascinating and worthy of obtaining nice compliments from complete strangers.

These outfits in Ankara and velvet can be made more attractive by accessorizing with high-quality shoes, jewelry, and other accessories.

Loudplug (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 mins ago
0 310 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

So Many Ministers Picked By Tinubu Now Have No Integrity But Let Me Not Name Any Of Them – Umar Ardo

8 mins ago

I Wish Senate Allowed Nigerians To Call In And Ask These Ministers Questions During Screening – Ardo

22 mins ago

Trendy Simple Styles For Decent Woman

24 mins ago

Saudi guards abused, killed Ethiopian migrants, asylum seekers at border crossing: HRW

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button