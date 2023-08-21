Beautiful Ways You Can Mix Your Ankara Prints With Velvet Materials

Blending Ankara with other materials like cord lace, veil nets, and organza can give your outfits a unique and beautiful flair.

Velvet is just one of several materials that would look fantastic with an Ankara print.

Velvet’s thick weave gives the fabric its velvety feel and brilliant gloss. Use velvet with Ankara prints for a beautiful evening appearance.

The velvet sash, collar, and cuffs of your Ankara dress can be emphasized with this accessory. Because velvet comes in such a wide range of colors, you may find one that perfectly matches the palette of your Ankara textiles.

In this article, we’ll go over some excellent ways to combine your Ankara designs with velvet materials to produce a lovely ensemble that will make your appearance fascinating and worthy of obtaining nice compliments from complete strangers.

These outfits in Ankara and velvet can be made more attractive by accessorizing with high-quality shoes, jewelry, and other accessories.

