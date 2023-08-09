NEWS

Beautiful ways to design the sleeves of native attires

The way you design the sleeves of your native Attires is very important and vital. You have to learn how to create different sleeve design and I’ll display some of them right here;

1- Spaghetti strap on one side and long sleeve on the other part; You can wear this type of attire to any event of your choice and you can use any type of material to make this style of outfit.

2- Your short Ankara gown can be sewn in such a way that long sleeve will be on one side and the other side will be sleeveless.

3- Fluffy sleeves; You can see the attire displayed below, the organza material is fluffy and it makes the attire to look very classy and elegant.

4- Flare sleeves; This type of sleeve can be designed on native and English wears.

5- You can use two different materials to design the sleeves of your peplum top or gown.

