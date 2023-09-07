Beautiful and stunning Ankara outfits you can try out

Dresses made of Ankara fabric can be worn in a variety of ways and are essential wardrobe staples. Fashion trends have come and gone, and with them, new ways of wearing and accessorizing Ankara. Each new variation, from peplum-sleeved to off-the-shoulder to slit-thigh dresses, is fun to experiment with.

You’ll find some fashion trends that you can discuss with your tailor or dressmaker. And they do;

1. figure-flattering corset dresses made from Ankara fabric.

Corsets are increasingly a popular accessory for Ankara outfits. These corsets are designed to cinch the waist and draw attention to the wearer’s curves.Your corset dress can be made more stunning by edging it with stones.

2. A mix of Ankara and lace.

Modern wedding guests are following the trend of wearing Ankara and lace together. Dress up the top with the lace fabric and the bottom with the Ankara.

3.Amix of Ankara and net.

In place of lace, you can use fabrics that resemble a net to create your garment. This material can be used to make your dress longer, to conceal a trouble spot, or to create sleeves.

4. a mix of basic and Ankara fabrics.

This fad has been going strong for some time, and it shows no signs of abating. Suede, satin, organza, or scuba are all acceptable alternatives to the standard cotton.The colors only need to be complementary for this to work. Adding embroidery to your clothing is another great way to make it stand out.

5.Ankara tops with puffy, ruffled sleeves

Try out some flashy sleeves instead of sticking to the standard issue kind. You may put your entire imagination into these sleeves.Choose from layered, puffed, or flared sleeves, or sleeves with a floral pattern or puffs.

6.Dresses with a halter neckline and prints from the African continent.

Choose a halterneck Ankara dress if you’re sick of the standard v-neck or square-neck styles. Most of the time, these garments are minimal in design but nevertheless manage to exude elegance.

7–Ankara dresses with a simple silhouette.

A classic Ankara dress is always a safe bet. This is a great option for you if you like less-busy dresses than less-simple ones. Dresses made of the simple fabric Ankara are suitable for any event.

