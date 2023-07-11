Be Vigilant, APC Planning Rerun – Labour Party Chairman, Abure Claims

Barrister Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, has warned party members to be vigilant, stating that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration is preparing for a potential repeat. If their evil plan comes to pass, Abure warned his party members to prepare to further disgrace the APC and its administration in the polls.

According to him, the APC was aware that the wind was severely skewed against it and that the statement was based on the information at its disposal. But the Chairman advised “the members of the party to be on the alert and get ready to further humiliate APC and its government in the polls if their sinister plot materializes.” According to a statement made on Monday in Abuja by Obiora Ifoh, the party’s national publicity secretary, Julius Abure made the allegations during an online meeting with the Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy, which is led by Professor Eddie Oparaoji, the chairman of the LP’s diaspora in the US.

“There are rumors that the government is already preparing for a rerun, and we will be asking for your cooperation in this regard. “We should also be planning since everyone in government is already preparing for a rerun, so we should not be caught off guard either. Therefore, if by chance it occurs today, that the election is declared invalid, which is not what we are seeking for because we are calling for an outright proclamation of Obi as the President of Nigeria, we would need your engagement and support on this aspect, Abure added.

The LP is not expecting anything less than the announcement of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as the president of Nigeria, according to the party’s chairman, who claimed that the party strongly thinks it won the 2023 election given the evidence at its disposal. Abure continued, “Supposing it didn’t happen as the government is believed to be planning for a rerun, it will not also be out of place for us to be preparing for a rerun election.”

Source: DAILY POST

