Be Prepared For The Most Turbulent 4 to 8 Years If You Don’t Vote With Your PVC, Reveal Illbliss

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian rapper Illbliss has predicted the repercussion for those who have the Permanent Voters Cards and don’t step out to vote a tweet that reads ” If you have a Permanent Voters Card, and you dare to sit on the fence and run your mouth like, I am not voting. They are all criminals at the end of the day then be very prepared for the most turbulent four to eight years of your Life with the same callous and demonic souls that kept us here! ”

His tweet definitely is geared towards the people that believe their votes do not count at the polls or reason that all politicians are the same, citing that no matter who you chose to vote at the end, things will never change, as all politicians are the same, hence none of them is going to fix the country.

It will be quite a shame, as just a person’s vote might change the outcome of am election, and from the candidates contesting for the sit of the president, there is one man. There who can be trusted, as his records speaks for itself.

Images credit: Illbliss Instagram page.

EchoExpress (

)