Be Patient With Us And Forgive Us, Tinubu Will Continue From Where We Stop – Buhari Tells Nigerians

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to be patient with the All Progressives Congress and also forgive them.

He made the plea today during the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign rally in his home state, Katsina State.

The presidential campaign rally was attended by the standard flagbearer of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Ibrahim Shettima, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and many other chieftains of the ruling party.

In his words, President Muhammadu Buhari said; ’’Please in the name of God, be patient with us and forgive us. Tell your friends, brothers, sisters and children to continue to vote for APC, Tinubu will continue from where we stop”

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Source – The Nation paper

